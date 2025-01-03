Nexstar Media Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 25.7% Upside Potential

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NXST) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $175.00 and has a mean target at $198.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $157.97 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $167.83 while the 200 day moving average is $166.55. The company has a market cap of 4.94B. The current share price for the company is: $159.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,209,302,161 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.24, revenue per share of $158.15 and a 6.1% return on assets.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 full-power television stations and one AM radio station. The Company has a single segment, broadcast. The broadcast segment includes television stations and related community focused websites that it owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States. It provides NewsNation, which is a national cable news network; two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services; and WGN-AM, which is a Chicago radio station. The other activities of the Company include operating The CW, digital businesses, corporate functions, the management of certain real estate assets, including revenues from leasing certain owned office and production facilities, and eliminations.