Nexstar Media Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NXST) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $172.12 and has a mean target at $194.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at $149.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to $165.08. The market capitalization for the company is 4.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $150.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,067,697,570 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.75, revenue per share of $158.15 and a 6.1% return on assets.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 full-power television stations and one AM radio station. The Company has a single segment, broadcast. The broadcast segment includes television stations and related community focused websites that it owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States. It provides NewsNation, which is a national cable news network; two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services; and WGN-AM, which is a Chicago radio station. The other activities of the Company include operating The CW, digital businesses, corporate functions, the management of certain real estate assets, including revenues from leasing certain owned office and production facilities, and eliminations.

