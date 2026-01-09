Follow us on:

Natural hydrogen opens new ground for investors

Thor Energy

Natural hydrogen is attracting fresh attention in 2026 as a potential low-emission energy source that could shift how investors approach the hydrogen market. Formed naturally underground through geological processes, this hydrogen can be extracted directly without the need for electrolysis or fossil fuel conversion. Its appeal lies in its simplicity, if commercially viable reserves are proven, it could bypass the infrastructure-heavy models currently dominating hydrogen production.

Early-stage companies are drilling test wells in areas with known hydrogen seepage, while geologists refine models to locate larger accumulations. Although most projects remain pre-commercial, the pace of technical progress and land acquisition suggests the sector is entering a more decisive phase.

What sets natural hydrogen apart is its potential to deliver clean hydrogen at significantly lower cost. Unlike green hydrogen, which depends on consistent access to renewable electricity, or blue hydrogen, which requires carbon capture, natural hydrogen could offer a more direct path to scalable supply.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

