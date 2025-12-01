Follow us on:

Natural gas prices climb as exports and early cold tighten supply

Touchstone Exploration Inc

A surge in LNG exports, combined with an early onset of colder weather, is tightening the domestic balance and bringing renewed investor attention to a market that has long battled oversupply.

US natural gas futures have climbed to around $4.85 per MMBtu, pushing above their 52-week moving average for the first time in months. This move reflects growing confidence that structural demand, led by record LNG flows, is beginning to reshape the price floor. November saw US export terminals operating near full capacity, with liquefied volumes reaching record highs.

Meanwhile, forecasts for below-average temperatures across major consumption regions are already translating into stronger heating demand. Storage withdrawals are now outpacing both last year’s levels and the five-year average, signalling that inventories are being drawn down more quickly than expected.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

