Natural gas enters a new phase as market forces realign

Natural gas futures have recently reached levels not seen since the aftermath of early 2022, when geopolitical events reshaped the global energy map. The current pricing environment reflects a mixture of structural tightness and renewed near-term demand, but what’s striking is the extent to which supply pressures are reasserting themselves even as production remains historically high.

Despite robust output, several drivers have combined to limit available domestic volumes. Export volumes of liquefied natural gas are persistently strong, particularly as Europe continues to seek alternatives to Russian pipeline flows. This has created a steady outflow of supply from the US market, tightening balances and raising sensitivity to seasonal demand swings.

Weather forecasts are contributing to that tension. With colder conditions expected in the weeks ahead, consumption is likely to rise, putting further pressure on inventories. Although current storage levels remain healthy relative to five-year averages, the trajectory of withdrawals could become more aggressive if temperatures fall sharply. The result is a market that feels increasingly reactive to both fundamentals and sentiment.

