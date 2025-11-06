Follow us on:

Natural gas demand outpaces the weather narrative

Touchstone Exploration Inc

In recent weeks, natural gas prices have moved decisively higher, even as temperatures across key heating regions remain relatively warm. November contracts touched US $3.37 per million British thermal units, a level that looks disconnected from immediate weather-related demand.

Supply constraints are tightening the backdrop. Production out of the US Northeast has been capped by infrastructure limitations and regional pullbacks, restricting flows into storage. At the same time, the US export machine continues to gather pace. Liquefied natural gas capacity has grown by an estimated 5 billion cubic feet per day over the past year, and with European and Asian buyers actively sourcing volumes ahead of winter, US gas is becoming more intertwined with global energy pricing.

This combination of constrained supply and export pull is now exerting real influence on domestic benchmarks. Investors with exposure to gas markets are no longer just watching weather forecasts, they are tracking LNG terminal utilisation, pipeline capacity, and global arbitrage spreads. When export flows rise and production flattens, the market can tighten even without cold weather.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

