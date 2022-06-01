nanosynth group identifies seven new verticals for its nanoparticle technology

nanosynth Group plc (LON:NANO), the AIM quoted company specialising in the synthesis and application of nanoparticles to create new and improve existing products, has announced that the Company has conducted a strategic review and, based on recent research and development undertaken, it has identified seven new verticals in which the Company intends to focus on licensing its nanoparticle technology.

The verticals and areas in which the Company will be focussing are based on significant market research and feedback from potential customers. They include:

1. Animal Heath & Wellbeing (improved bioavailability / uptake of dietary minerals and vitamins)

1. Ruminant supplements – sheep and cattle (dairy and beef)

2. Monogastric supplements – pigs and chickens

3. Piglets – veterinarian treatments

4. Insects – enriched protean (animal feed and human)

5. Snails – protein, caviar and mucin (cosmetic ingredient)

6. Companion animals – enriched pet food and veterinarian treatments

7. Equine – enhanced fertility and performance (pre and post exercise)

2. Cosmetics

1. Sunscreen – mineral based sun protection

2. Hair Care – dermatological treatment

3. Pigments – makeup

3. Medical

1. Vitamin supplements – enhance biocapacity / uptake and performance (tablets, gels, etc)

2. Medical supplements – treatment of acute deficiencies (intravenous – bags and injections)

3. Lateral flow testing – used to produce the indicator “line”

4. Topological treatments – delivery though the skin (e.g. pain relief, muscle recovery, and treatment of skin cancer via localised hyperthermia)

5. Medical imaging – contrast agents in CT and MRI scanners to show up cancer tumours, brain aneurisms etc

6. Chemotherapy – cancer treatments (e.g. Glioblastoma / brain tumour)

7. Targeted drug delivery – onsite delivery of the drug to the site of action (e.g. cancer tumour thereby reducing side effects)

8. Cataracts nonsurgical treatment and prevention – via antiglycation can be delivered as eye drops, injection or part of a contact lens

4.Plants

1. Fertilizer – improved yields, shorter harvests and higher nutritional value for commercial farming (crops, ornamental and medical)

2. Seed coating – improved germination and enhanced vigour for commercial farming

3. Domestic plant food – improved yields, shorter harvests and higher nutritional value

4. Citrus Greening treatment and prevention – biocide for commercial farming

5. Xylella treatment and prevention – biocide treatment for commercial farming

6. Verticillium treatment and prevention – biocide treatment for commercial farming

5.Food & Drink (improved bioavailability / uptake of dietary minerals and vitamins)

1. Breakfast cereals – enriched nutrients

2. Fortified flour – enriched nutrients

3. Baked products – enriched nutrients (e.g. bread, biscuits etc)

4. Pasta – enriched nutrients

5. Hot beverages – enriched nutritional value (e.g. iron)

6. Sports nutrition – pre and post exercise

6. Functional Coatings

1. Antipathogenic Respirators – follows on from the face masks and air filtration (for example gas masks and medical filters)

2. Functional Paints – e.g. antiviral and antibacterial additives, catalytic breakdown of pollutants (e.g. formaldehyde)

3. Antipathogenic coatings – added into plastics (e.g. laminated wood, door handles, automotive parts, storage containers) and textiles (e.g. clothing, hazmat suit, soft furnishings, bedding)

4. Catalytic converters – for the automotive industry

7. Electronics

1. LED Phosphors – to fine tune the wavelength emission of the light

2. Semiconductors – e.g. printable electronics, quantum dots

3. Batteries – including printable batteries

The 37 Research & Development projects in the identified vertical markets have all been packaged into individual business cases. The Company’s lawyers are currently ensuring that the appropriate patents are applied for in each of the seven vertical markets and business development initiatives with clients that have expressed significant interest are being pursued. The Company is planning to offer an opportunity to partner on the individual projects, while retaining its core patented technology, enabling the clients to enhance their IP through the partnership. The Company plans to cover the commercial cost through the development phase through a model whereby the partnering client is charged for development work packages. The Company’s commercial strategy will be to take either a royalty on the product sold by the partnering client or the Company will supply relevant nano material to the client for the project on an exclusive basis.

There can be no certainty at this stage that any of the discussions will result in partnerships on any of the individual projects however the Company is actively seeking to progress these opportunities and will provide further updates to the market as appropriate.