Nanoco targets LG and expands in Asia

Nanoco’s resurgence gathers momentum with two pivotal developments: the filing of a patent infringement case against LG Electronics in Texas and the formation of a new joint development agreement (JDA) with a second major Asian chemicals player. Both announcements underscore Nanoco’s increasingly assertive commercial strategy and reinforce the value of its proprietary quantum dot technology.

The newly announced JDA reflects growing interest in Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dots, particularly in applications that extend beyond display technology. While the specific use case has not been disclosed, the focus on optimising lead-free nanomaterials suggests the collaboration may target short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensors. This market segment is gaining traction in areas such as autonomous vehicles, defence, and advanced imaging, and represents a meaningful growth opportunity for Nanoco. If successful, the initial 12-month phase of the JDA could lead to industrial-scale production beginning in 2027.

Encouragingly, this latest agreement follows the successful first year of an earlier two-year JDA with another Asian partner, which met all performance benchmarks. With phase two of that project anticipated to commence in autumn 2025, Nanoco is establishing a pattern of deepening relationships with high-profile regional partners. Beyond these two, the company is now in active discussions with around ten additional firms across various applications, indicating that its commercial pipeline is becoming robust once again.

On the legal front, Nanoco’s case against LG Electronics represents a bold assertion of its intellectual property rights. The company alleges unauthorised use of its quantum dot synthesis technology—technology that underpinned its previous legal success and financial settlement with Samsung. While Nanoco has not yet disclosed the scale of damages it is pursuing, and LG’s market share in quantum dot TVs is lower than Samsung’s, this litigation highlights the ongoing relevance and strength of Nanoco’s patent portfolio. Even if the eventual financial outcome is modest, the action itself is likely to enhance Nanoco’s leverage in IP negotiations and future commercial discussions.

These strategic actions feed directly into Nanoco’s broader ambition to divest its trading businesses. With buyer engagement now entering a more advanced phase, the combination of a reinvigorated commercial arm and credible litigation leverage strengthens the company’s negotiating position. Importantly, the anticipated costs of the legal proceedings and revenues from the new JDA are expected to broadly cancel each other out, maintaining the company’s current monthly cash burn rate at approximately £500,000.

With quantum dot adoption continuing to accelerate across sectors like sensors and advanced displays, Nanoco is well positioned to capture long-term value from its innovation-led approach.

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) leads the world in the research, development and large-scale manufacture of heavy metal-free nanomaterials for use in displays, lighting, vertical farming, solar energy and bio-imaging.