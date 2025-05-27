Follow us on:

Nanoco’s Quantum Leap in Imaging Technology

Nanoco

Nanoco is redefining the frontiers of image sensing through its proprietary HEATWAVE® quantum dots, a technology that transforms standard CMOS sensors into powerful tools capable of detecting Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) light. These cadmium-free quantum dots extend the sensitivity of silicon image sensors beyond the visible spectrum, into wavelengths ranging from 1.0 to 3.0 micrometres. The implications are significant: sharper, more detailed imaging in low-light, foggy, or obscured environments where conventional sensors fall short.

This leap in capability is achieved without compromising cost or scalability. Nanoco’s approach overlays a thin layer of quantum dots onto traditional CMOS silicon sensors, removing the need for expensive compound semiconductors such as indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs). The result is a low-cost, high-resolution alternative that can be manufactured at scale, an essential requirement for penetrating mass-market applications.

One of the most immediate beneficiaries is consumer electronics. Advanced facial recognition systems can now work with greater accuracy in all lighting conditions, enhancing security and user experience. In automotive, Nanoco’s technology supports the evolution of driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, offering superior object detection and depth perception through SWIR-enhanced LiDAR. The medical sector also stands to gain, with improved imaging enabling precise diagnostics and non-invasive monitoring, potentially transforming early detection capabilities.

Nanoco’s commercial strategy is as sharp as its technology. A pivotal partnership with STMicroelectronics positions the company to integrate its quantum dot technology into mainstream silicon fabrication, dramatically accelerating its path to market. The reduction in cost and complexity not only makes SWIR imaging viable for smartphones and smart devices but also unlocks entirely new categories of use cases in industrial automation, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

From an investor’s perspective, the alignment with environmental sustainability regulations is a standout. Nanoco’s cadmium-free technology offers a responsible alternative to traditional heavy-metal-based imaging solutions. Moreover, with over 350 patents secured, the company has erected strong barriers to entry while building a robust foundation for licensing and long-term commercialisation. Its patented molecular seeding process ensures reproducibility and scalability, positioning Nanoco as a key supplier in future sensor technologies.

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) leads the world in the research, development and large-scale manufacture of heavy metal-free nanomaterials for use in displays, lighting, vertical farming, solar energy and bio-imaging.

