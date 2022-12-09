Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Nanoco Group vs Samsung firm trial date

Nanoco Group plc

Nanoco Group plc (LON: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced that the Court has notified Nanoco that the case between Nanoco and Samsung has been placed first in the trial schedule that commences on Friday 6 January 2023.

As is the usual practice, the court has scheduled a number of trials for the same date given that, historically, the majority of cases settle before trial. However, the fact that the Nanoco trial has been set first in the schedule, means that it is not dependent on other cases settling in order to proceed.

Brian Tenner, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoco Group plc, said:

“There are now no administrative or legal hurdles to the trial going ahead. Assuming no settlement or other unforeseen event, we now expect to go to trial on 6 January 2023.

“We have maintained our team of witnesses and advisers in a high state of readiness for the last few months and this will continue until the trial is complete. We still expect that the trial will last five working days and therefore expect the jury to return a verdict around 12 January 2023.”

Nanoco (LON: NANO) harnesses the power of nano-materials. Nano-materials are materials with dimensions typically in the range 1 – 100 nm. Nano-materials have a range of useful properties, including optical and electronic. Quantum dots are a subclass of nano-material that have size-dependent optical and electronic properties. The Group produces quantum dots and other nano-materials. Within the sphere of quantum dots, the Group exploits different characteristics of the quantum dots to target different performance criteria that are attractive to specific markets or end-user applications such as the Display, Sensor and Electronics markets. An interesting property of quantum dots is their absorption spectrum. Nanoco’s HEATWAVE™ quantum dots can be tuned to absorb light at different wavelengths across the near-infrared spectrum, rendering them useful for applications including image sensors. Another interesting property of quantum dots is photoluminescence: the emission of longer wavelength light upon excitation by light of a shorter wavelength. The colour of light emitted depends on the particle size. Nanoco’s CFQD® quantum dots are free of cadmium and other toxic heavy metals, and can be tuned to emit light at different wavelengths across the visible and infrared spectrum, rendering them useful for a wide range of applications including displays, lighting and biological imaging.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Runcorn, UK, with a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc., in Concord, MA. Nanoco continues to build out a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio generated both by its own innovation engine, as well as through acquisition.

