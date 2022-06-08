Nanoco Group Texas trial stay lifted

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced an update to its litigation against Samsung for the willful infringement of the Group’s IP.

His Honour, Judge Gilstrap, has lifted the stay on the trial to be held in Texas. The Judge rejected Samsung’s request for a further delay and ruled in favour of Nanoco to lift the stay. The pre-trial conference date has been set for 16 August 2022 and jury selection has been set for 12 September 2022. The trial is expected to follow shortly thereafter.