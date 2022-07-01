Mondi completes sale of PCC business for €615 million

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has announced that it has completed the sale of its Personal Care Components business, part of the Engineered Materials business unit, to Nitto Denko Corporation for an enterprise value of €615 million.

The remaining portion of Engineered Materials, Functional Paper and Films, will become part of Flexible Packaging and reported within this segment. This strengthens integration along the kraft paper value chain, enabling us to develop more innovative functional papers with barrier properties, fulfilling our customers’ needs for sustainable packaging.