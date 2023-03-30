Mohawk Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 24.4% Upside Potential

Mohawk Industries, Inc. with ticker code (MHK) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 87 and has a mean target at $119.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at $96.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $108.35 and the 200 day moving average is $108.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $6,187m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mohawkind.com

The potential market cap would be $7,696m based on the market consensus.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and manufactures, sources, and distributes other products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering products in various colors, textures, and patterns, including broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, wood flooring, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides wood flooring and vinyl flooring, as well as laminates, roofing panels, LVT and sheet vinyl, broadloom carpet and carpet tile collections, insulation boards, mezzanine flooring, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and other woods products under the Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 248.21, revenue per share of 183.89 and a 4.76% return on assets.