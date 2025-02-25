Mohawk Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$144.13’, now 24.9% Upside Potential

Mohawk Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MHK) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $165.00 and $125.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $144.13. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $115.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $122.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $133.62. The company has a market cap of 7.31B. The current share price for the company is: $116.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,128,636,958 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.35, revenue per share of $171.20 and a 3.83% return on assets.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.