Mohawk Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$144.13’, now 23.9% Upside Potential

Mohawk Industries, Inc. with ticker code (MHK) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $165.00 and $125.00 and has a mean share price target at $144.13. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $116.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and the 200 day moving average is $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of 7.07B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $112.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,763,257,385 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.28, revenue per share of $171.20 and a 3.83% return on assets.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.