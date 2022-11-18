Mode Global assurance statement to shareholders

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON: MODE), the LSE-listed Fintech Group, has announced the following statement in light of the recent industry events:

The collapse of FTX has sent shock waves through the industry and will undoubtedly have damaged confidence in the short to medium term. It is most unfortunate that the reckless behaviour of certain individual industry participants reflects badly on the crypto industry as a whole.

Mode wants to assure its stakeholders that not only does it operate a very different business model from FTX, its structure and listing is also designed to ensure that it is completely open about its operations and operates with full transparency.

Mode is a UK domiciled and operated company listed on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange and is licensed and registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). As such, Mode publishes regular, verified financial and operational updates to the high standards required by the UK regulators. Its annual accounts are audited in accordance with IFRS.

Mode’s customers funds, both fiat and crypto are retained strictly in accordance with UK law and regulation.

Addressing the recent turmoil in other centralised exchanges, Mode does not trade customer funds nor does it use customer funds for leverage. It has not (and would not) created a “native token” and certainly does not endorse the practice of using them as collateral to acquire leverage.

In view of these underpinning factors, Mode has no exposure to recent events in the industry other than the impact on the price of tokens its offers on its platform.