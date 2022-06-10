Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Midatech Pharma MTX110 study to be presented at ISPNO 2022

Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced that investigators from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian will present interim results from their ongoing Phase 1 study on Midatech’s MTX110 in Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma at The International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology that will take place on 12-15 June 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. The presentation is titled: “A Phase I study examining the feasibility of intermittent convection-enhanced delivery of MTX110 for the treatment of children with newly diagnosed diffuse midline gliomas.”

The presentation will take place on 13 June 2022 in the neurosurgery section of the conference, at 10.30 am CEST. The investigators will show first data on seven out of the ten planned patients on the safety of MTX110 (a water-soluble formulation of panobinostat) in patients with DIPG. This study uses an implantable pump and catheter system that allows for continuous intratumoral administration of the study drug without the need for repeated surgery. The study continues its recruitment.

The agenda of the meeting may be found here:

https://www.ispno2022.de/program/scientific-program/

Commenting, Dmitry Zamoryakhin, CSO of Midatech Pharma, said: “The presentation by the investigators from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian will show first data on the safety of MTX110 use in patients with DIPG. This study uses an implantable pump and catheter system that allows for continuous intratumoral administration of the study drug without the need for repeated surgery. The same device is going to be used in another study of MTX110 in adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which we aim to begin in the second half of 2022.”

You might also enjoy reading  Midatech Pharma granted FDA Fast Track designation for MTX110

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.