Midatech Pharma MTX110 study to be presented at ISPNO 2022

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced that investigators from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian will present interim results from their ongoing Phase 1 study on Midatech’s MTX110 in Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma at The International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology that will take place on 12-15 June 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. The presentation is titled: “A Phase I study examining the feasibility of intermittent convection-enhanced delivery of MTX110 for the treatment of children with newly diagnosed diffuse midline gliomas.”

The presentation will take place on 13 June 2022 in the neurosurgery section of the conference, at 10.30 am CEST. The investigators will show first data on seven out of the ten planned patients on the safety of MTX110 (a water-soluble formulation of panobinostat) in patients with DIPG. This study uses an implantable pump and catheter system that allows for continuous intratumoral administration of the study drug without the need for repeated surgery. The study continues its recruitment.

The agenda of the meeting may be found here:

https://www.ispno2022.de/program/scientific-program/