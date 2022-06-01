Midatech Pharma granted FDA Fast Track designation for MTX110

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced that upon submitting an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, its development programme of MTX110 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma has been granted Fast Track designation by the agency.

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious conditions and that potentially address unmet medical needs. Drugs that are granted this designation are given the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA, as well as potential pathways for expedited approval.