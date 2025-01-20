Follow us on:

ME Group International Plc extends partnership with Morrisons Supermarket

Me Group International
ME Group International plc (LON: MEGP), the instant-service equipment group, has announced it has extended its existing relationship with WM Morrisons Supermarket Limited, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, for another five year period.   

ME Group operates 488 photobooths, 424 children’s rides and had 37 Revolution laundry in place before the new contract across Morrisons sites in the UK. Under the new five year contract, ME Group will install at least 200 Revolution laundry machines at Morrisons locations, which are expected to be installed over the next three years.

Since agreeing the new contract, ME Group has installed 67 Revolution laundry machines, in line with its expectations, which are performing well. Today, the Group operates 104 Revolution laundry machines at Morrisons sites.

ME Group’s Revolution laundry machines give consumers access to self-service, large-capacity (9kg and 20kg drums), energy-efficient high-speed washing and drying laundry services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the UK, ME Group operates more than 1,000 Revolution laundry machines and continues to rapidly expand its estate through the ongoing rollout of new machines. The new contract will continue to support the growth ambitions for ME Group’s laundry services business.

Morrisons is a key strategic partner for ME Group which has a long-standing relationship with the supermarket chain – spanning more than 30 years – to deploy its services at high-footfall locations, enabling customers to use services such as photo ID and laundry all whilst they carry out their weekly food shop.

Commenting on the new contract, Vladimir Crasneanscki, Managing Director UK and Head of Investor Relations at ME Group said:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Morrisons for an additional five years, which will see the rollout and installation of at least 200 Revolution laundry machines at its sites over the next three years. As a leading supermarket innovator in the UK, Morrisons is the perfect partner to offer our laundry services to customers as they carry out their weekly supermarket shop. This new contract builds on our existing relationship where we have a number of other services in place across Morrisons high footfall locations, including photobooths and children’s rides which provide fantastic synergies for both parties.”

John Parry, Head of Services at Morrisons, said: “We have been listening to feedback from customers who have told us they would like to see more convenient services in our supermarkets. We are therefore pleased to be introducing more launderette facilities with our partner, ME Group, and we will have over 200 of these self-serve machines in stores by the end of 2025.”

