Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

MasTec, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MTZ) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $173.00 and $108.00 with the average target price sitting at $151.07. Now with the previous closing price of $144.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and the 200 day MA is $108.04. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.26B. Currently the stock stands at: $142.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,803,131,169 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 124.61, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$151.07’, now 2.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$151.07’, now 6.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$148.21’, now 6.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$137.43’, now 12.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.