MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.4% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. with ticker code (MTZ) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $195.00 and $108.00 calculating the average target price we see $158.71. Now with the previous closing price of $153.54 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $140.89 while the 200 day moving average is $116.57. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.31B. Currently the stock stands at: $155.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,721,519,870 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 137.45, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.