Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Marshalls plc 71.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Marshalls plc with ticker (LON:MSLH) now has a potential upside of 71.1% according to Berenberg Bank.

MSLH.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 420 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marshalls plc share price of 246 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 71.1%. Trading has ranged between 240 (52 week low) and 366 (52 week high) with an average of 1,024,533 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £632,421,750.

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. The Company operates through three segments: Marshalls Landscape Products, Marshalls Building Products and Marley Roofing Products. Marshalls Landscape Products segment comprises the Company’s public sector and commercial and domestic landscape business, landscape protection and international businesses. Its products include paving, kerb, edgings, walling, and protective street furniture. Marshalls Building Products segment comprises the Company’s civil and drainage, bricks and masonry, mortar and screeds and aggregate businesses. Its products include drainage and water management solutions, concrete bricks, masonry, mortar, screeds, and aggregates. Its Roofing Products segment comprises the Marley Roofing Products business, offering a comprehensive roofing system. Its products include concrete tiles, clay tiles, timber battens, and roof integrated solar panels.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Marshalls plc

    Marshalls Plc hosting a Capital Markets Event today

    Marshalls plc unveils its new strategic focus, "Transform and Grow," at its Capital Markets Event, targeting sustainable market outperformance.
    Broker Ratings

    Marshalls plc 9.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Marshalls plc 5.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Marshalls plc 26.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Marshalls plc 34.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Marshalls plc 51.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.