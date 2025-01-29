Marshalls plc 71.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Marshalls plc with ticker (LON:MSLH) now has a potential upside of 71.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



MSLH.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 420 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marshalls plc share price of 246 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 71.1%. Trading has ranged between 240 (52 week low) and 366 (52 week high) with an average of 1,024,533 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £632,421,750.



Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. The Company operates through three segments: Marshalls Landscape Products, Marshalls Building Products and Marley Roofing Products. Marshalls Landscape Products segment comprises the Company’s public sector and commercial and domestic landscape business, landscape protection and international businesses. Its products include paving, kerb, edgings, walling, and protective street furniture. Marshalls Building Products segment comprises the Company’s civil and drainage, bricks and masonry, mortar and screeds and aggregate businesses. Its products include drainage and water management solutions, concrete bricks, masonry, mortar, screeds, and aggregates. Its Roofing Products segment comprises the Marley Roofing Products business, offering a comprehensive roofing system. Its products include concrete tiles, clay tiles, timber battens, and roof integrated solar panels.









