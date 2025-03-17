Marshalls Plc delivers resilient 2024 performance, driving medium-term outperformance

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH), a leading manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment, has announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Matt Pullen, Chief Executive, commented:

“I am pleased to report our results for what has been an important year for Marshalls, where the Group has shown resilience in challenging markets by restricting the reduction in profit before tax to two per cent despite an eight per cent contraction in revenue. During the year, we also launched our ‘Transform & Grow’ strategy which establishes a solid foundation for future market outperformance across our diverse and balanced business portfolio.

We are particularly pleased with the growth in Roofing Products in the year. Marley Roofing returned to growth in the second half of the year and Viridian Solar performed strongly driven by the increased adoption of in-roof solar solutions in new housing. Our Building Products segment, including Marshalls Bricks and Marshalls Water Management, has also strengthened, with revenues improving sequentially in the second half, good profit growth for the full year and an expanding order book.

The positive performances of our Roofing and Building Products, which contributed more than 80 per cent of our profit in 2024, highlight the strength of a diverse portfolio. The focused improvement plans in Landscaping that were implemented last year are gaining traction and will deliver a progressive and significant improvement in profitability. Additionally, our disciplined focus on working capital management has strengthened our balance sheet through a £39 million reduction in pre-IFRS16 net debt. I am proud of the Group’s performance and deeply grateful to all my colleagues for their support, hard work and dedication throughout the year.

As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the Government’s commitment to boosting new house building and investing in national infrastructure, which together with our ‘Transform & Grow’ strategy and the positive impact of operational leverage, will benefit all our businesses in the medium term. In the nearer term, we expect a market recovery later this year, which should strengthen progressively.”