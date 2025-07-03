Marlowe publishes FY25 Annual Report following strategic transformation

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL), a leading testing, inspection and certification service provider, has announced that it has today published the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

