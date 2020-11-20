Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Marlowe plc signs new £70 million revolving credit facility

Marlowe plc

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL), the specialist services group focused on developing companies which assure safety and regulatory compliance, has announced that has signed a new, enlarged revolving credit facility with HSBC UK Bank PLC and National Westminster Bank PLC.

The new facility replaces the Group’s existing £45 million facility and comprises a three-year, £70 million revolving credit facility and an additional accordion facility of £20 million. 

The enlarged debt facility will provide further resources to support the Group’s ongoing targeted acquisition strategy.

Marlowe will publish its Half Year results for the period ended 30 September 2020 on 3 December 2020.

Marlowe is a UK leader in specialist services which assure safety and regulatory compliance, whilst managing risk for businesses across the country. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services. It is focused on health & safety, compliance software, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety, security, water treatment & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation. 

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.