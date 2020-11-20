Marlowe plc signs new £70 million revolving credit facility

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL), the specialist services group focused on developing companies which assure safety and regulatory compliance, has announced that has signed a new, enlarged revolving credit facility with HSBC UK Bank PLC and National Westminster Bank PLC.

The new facility replaces the Group’s existing £45 million facility and comprises a three-year, £70 million revolving credit facility and an additional accordion facility of £20 million.

The enlarged debt facility will provide further resources to support the Group’s ongoing targeted acquisition strategy.

Marlowe will publish its Half Year results for the period ended 30 September 2020 on 3 December 2020.

Marlowe is a UK leader in specialist services which assure safety and regulatory compliance, whilst managing risk for businesses across the country. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services. It is focused on health & safety, compliance software, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety, security, water treatment & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.