Market Risers: Unilever, Union Jack Oil, United Utilities Group, WPP

Shares of Unilever with ticker code: LON:ULVR has climbed 1.17% or 48 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has reached 4180 meanwhile the session low reached 4092. The total volume traded so far comes to 992,964 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,951,217. The 52 week high for the share price is 5333 which is 1229 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 3583.5 a difference of some 520.5 points. Unilever now has a 20 SMA at 4182.96 and now its 50 day moving average at 4234.41. Market capitalisation is now £107,032.15m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Unilever being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4152 GBX.

The trading price for Union Jack Oil with ticker code: LON:UJO has gained 9.82% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 0.13 and hitting a low of 0.11. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 153,815,605 with the daily average number around 123,879,970. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.38 amounting to 0.27 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.08 making a difference of 0.03 points. Union Jack Oil has a 20 SMA of 0.12 and now a 50 day MA at 0.12. This puts the market cap at £18.65m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Union Jack Oil being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.12 GBX.

Stock in United Utilities Group with EPIC code: LON:UU has climbed 1.45% or 13.2 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 928.6 and hitting a low of 912.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 377,009 with the daily average at 3,922,854. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1068.5 about 158.3 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 743 making a difference of 167.2 points. United Utilities Group has a 20 SMA of 894.67 and a 50 day MA at 927.16. This puts the market capitalisation now at £6,296.56m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for United Utilities Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:29 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 923.4 GBX.

The trading price for WPP ticker code: LON:WPP has climbed 1.4% or 9 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The period high was 656.2 dropping as low as 636.8. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,748,195 with the daily average traded share volume around 7,280,809. The 52 week high is 1085.5 amounting to 444.7 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 450 a difference of some 190.8 points. WPP now has a 20 simple moving average of 564.06 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 638.3. The market cap now stands at £7,962.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WPP being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:41 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 649.8 GBX.

