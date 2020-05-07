Market Risers: RSA Insurance Group, Solo Oil, Standard Chartered, Surface Transforms

The trading price for RSA Insurance Group EPIC code: LON:RSA has risen 6.12% or 22.6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the session. The periods high has reached 395.97 while the low for the session was 378.7. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 2,235,154 while the average shares exchanged is 5,437,275. The 52 week high for the shares is 600.2 equating to 230.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 321.2 which is a variance of 48.2 points. RSA Insurance Group now has a 20 SMA of 365.57 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 416.24. The market cap now stands at £4,055.31m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for RSA Insurance Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 392 GBX.

Shares of Solo Oil with EPIC code: LON:SOLO has climbed 5.3% or 0.06 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The period high was 1.2 meanwhile the session low reached 1.1. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,147,568 with the daily average number around 3,064,518. The 52 week high is 2.52 about 1.44 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.3 a difference of some 0.78 points. Solo Oil now has a 20 moving average of 0.98 and a 50 day moving average at 0.84. Market capitalisation for the company is £7.12m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Solo Oil being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:39:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.13 GBX.

Shares of Standard Chartered company symbol: LON:STAN has risen 3.07% or 12.1 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 408.35 and hitting a low of 392.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,262,568 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 9,996,130. The 52 week high for the shares is 742.6 about 348.9 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 376 a difference of some 17.7 points. Standard Chartered has a 20 day moving average of 413.33 and now its 50 day moving average now of 458.52. This puts the market capitalisation now at £12,920.55m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 405.8 GBX.

Stock in Surface Transforms with company EPIC: LON:SCE has gained 6.07% or 0.85 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 14.92 dipping to 13.51. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 49,603 with the average number of shares traded daily being 100,126. A 52 week high for the stock is 28.9 which comes in at 14.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 10.2 making a difference of 3.8 points. Surface Transforms has a 20 day moving average of 16.5 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 18.37. The market capitalisation is now £22.16m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:09:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 14.85 GBX.

