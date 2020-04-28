Market Risers: Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Royal Mail, RSA Insurance Group, Smartspace Software

Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group EPIC code: LON:RBS has moved up 6.88% or 7.4 points throughout the session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 115.4 meanwhile the session low reached 105.55. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 13,450,411 with the daily average number around 33,035,490. The 52 week high price for the shares is 265 around 157.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 101.15 which is a variance of 6.34 points. Royal Bank of Scotland Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 112.66 and now its 50 day moving average of 142.84. The market capitalisation currently stands at £13,871.70m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Bank of Scotland Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 114.9 GBX.

The share price for Royal Mail company symbol: LON:RMG has risen 5.77% or 8.7 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has already touched 161.05 and a low of 155. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 3,158,277 with the daily average number around 8,870,259. A 52 week high for the stock is 261.8 around 111.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 118.86 making a difference of 31.84 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 moving average of 142.62 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 157.08. The current market cap is £1,594.50m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 159.4 GBX.

The share price for RSA Insurance Group found using EPIC: LON:RSA has stepped up 6.29% or 21.7 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive during this period. Range high for the period has seen 367.1 and a low of 347.7. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,886,983 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 6,006,464. A 52 week high for the stock is 600.2 which comes in at 255.1 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 321.2 is a variance of 23.9 points. RSA Insurance Group has a 20 SMA of 381.32 and also a 50 day moving average now of 448.31. The market cap now stands at £3,792.95m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for RSA Insurance Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 366.8 GBX.

Shares of Smartspace Software with EPIC code: LON:SMRT has gained 10.89% or 2.89 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 31.8 while the low for the session was 27.6. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 188,293 with the daily average traded share volume around 149,602. A 52 week high for the stock is 92.5 which comes in at 66 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 13 a difference of some 13.5 points. Smartspace Software now has a 20 SMA at 18.01 with a 50 day moving average now at 21.32. Market capitalisation is now £8.30m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smartspace Software being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:08:43 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 29.39 GBX.

