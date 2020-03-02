Market Risers: Rentokil Initial, Safestyle UK, Surface Transforms, WM Morrison Supermarkets

Shares of Rentokil Initial with ticker code: LON:RTO has gained 3.2% or 15.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 511.8 while the low for the session was 493.1. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 3,256,086 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,976,557. The 52 week high is 512.2 some 28.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 343.4 which is a difference of 140.6 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 SMA at 501.4 and now a 50 day moving average at 481.23. The market capitalisation is now £9,237.42m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 499.5 GBX.

The trading price for Safestyle UK with ticker code: LON:SFE has stepped up 9.27% or 3.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has reached 45.9 dropping as low as 43.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 111,464 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 90,352. A 52 week share price high is 93.95 around 52.95 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 41 a difference of some 0 points. Safestyle UK now has a 20 SMA at 55.8 and now its 50 day moving average now of 63.05. This puts the market capitalisation now at £37.10m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Safestyle UK being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:49:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 44.8 GBX.

The stock price for Surface Transforms EPIC code: LON:SCE has climbed 8.7% or 2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 25 dropping as low as 23.96. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 35,000 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 132,911. The 52 week high is 28.9 around 5.9 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 8.25 which is a difference of 14.75 points. Surface Transforms has a 20 day moving average of 27.34 and now the 50 day SMA of 26.25. The current market capitalisation is £34.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:58:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 25 GBX.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets ticker code: LON:MRW has risen 2.48% or 4.25 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The period high was 182.35 dipping to 175.1. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 8,235,640 with the daily average traded share volume around 8,933,589. The 52 week high for the shares is 232.5 about 61.25 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 160 making a difference of 11.25 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 20 SMA of 181.99 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 188.6. The market capitalisation is now £4,220.69m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:44 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 175.5 GBX.

