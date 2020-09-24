Market Risers: OnTheMarket, Pearson, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey

Shares of OnTheMarket company symbol: LON:OTMP has moved up 3.82% or 3.44 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high figure was 93.44 dipping to 91.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 10,270 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 25,965. The 52 week high for the shares is 106.8 amounting to 16.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 25.5 a difference of some 64.5 points. OnTheMarket now has a 20 SMA at 91.71 and now its 50 day moving average at 93.42. The market capitalisation currently stands at £67.08m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:15:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 93.44 GBX.

Stock in Pearson with ticker code: LON:PSON has risen 2.14% or 10.8 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 517.8 meanwhile the session low reached 497.7. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 617,464 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,715,812. The 52 week high for the shares is 860.8 some 355.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 412.08 a difference of some 93.12 points. The current market capitalisation is £3,885.30m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 516 GBX.

The share price for Persimmon EPIC code: LON:PSN has climbed 3.77% or 87.75 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 2418 dipping to 2295. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 292,719 while the average shares exchanged is 1,175,540. The 52 week high is 3328 around 1002 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1367.5 a difference of some 958.5 points. Persimmon now has a 20 SMA of 2585.26 and a 50 day MA at 2584.86. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,699.37m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2413.75 GBX.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey company symbol: LON:TW has increased 2.68% or 2.7 points throughout the session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 103.85 meanwhile the session low reached 98.68. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 7,066,460 with the daily average traded share volume around 20,331,632. The 52 week high is 237.7 equating to 136.95 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 98.12 which is a difference of 2.63 points. Taylor Wimpey has a 20 day moving average of 115.85 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 123. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,770.15m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:36:19 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 103.45 GBX.

