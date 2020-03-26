Market Risers: Metal Tiger, NEXT, OnTheMarket, Proactis Holdings

Shares of Metal Tiger with EPIC code: LON:MTR has climbed 12.16% or 0.12 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 1.11 dipping to 0.96. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,528,515 with the daily average traded share volume around 6,490,096. A 52 week high for the stock is 1.8 amounting to 0.85 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.7 which is a variance of 0.25 points. Metal Tiger has a 20 day moving average of 1.23 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 1.38. This puts the market cap at £16.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:58:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.07 GBX.

Shares of NEXT with ticker code: LON:NXT has stepped up 3.21% or 139 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 4536 meanwhile the session low reached 4125. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 304,442 with the daily average at 838,364. A 52 week high for the stock is 7358 some 3027 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3311 making a difference of 1020 points. NEXT now has a 20 SMA at 5175.45 with a 50 day moving average now at 6296.35. The market cap now stands at £5,942.83m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4470 GBX.

Stock in OnTheMarket ticker code: LON:OTMP has increased 7.32% or 3 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 44 while the low for the session was 39.36. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 12,500 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 145,266. A 52 week share price high is 129.5 equating to 88.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 32 is a variance of 9 points. OnTheMarket now has a 20 SMA of 58.02 and now its 50 day SMA of 69.52. The market cap now stands at £30.91m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9:42:33 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 44 GBX.

The share price for Proactis Holdings EPIC code: LON:PHD has climbed 25.71% or 3.6 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 17.98 dipping to 14. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 685,852 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,363,266. The 52 week high is 64.7 some 50.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 making a difference of 1 points. Proactis Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 28.9 and now the 50 day moving average now of 38.46. The market capitalisation is now £16.81m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Proactis Holdings being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:56:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 17.6 GBX.

