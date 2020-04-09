Market Risers: Metal Tiger, Micro Focus International, NEXT, Northbridge Industrial Services

The stock price for Metal Tiger with EPIC code: LON:MTR has moved up 4.91% or 0.05 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high figure was 1.18 and a low of 1.06. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 3,879,634 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,016,777. The 52 week high for the share price is 1.8 about 0.7 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.7 which is a difference of 0.4 points. Metal Tiger now has a 20 SMA of 1.1 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1.34. The market cap now stands at £17.56m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:17:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.15 GBX.

The stock price for Micro Focus International ticker lookup code: LON:MCRO has stepped up 16.47% or 61.83 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 465.9 meanwhile the session low reached 428. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,067,447 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,336,996. The 52 week high for the shares is 2174.5 equating to 1799.03 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 291 a difference of some 84.47 points. Micro Focus International now has a 20 moving average of 417.19 and now the 50 day MA at 645.89. The market capitalisation is now £1,463.33m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 437.3 GBX.

The share price for NEXT with EPIC code: LON:NXT has stepped up 6.4% or 270 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 4518 while the low for the session was 4267. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 263,369 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,026,773. The stock 52 week high is 7358 which is 3141 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 3311 is a variance of 906 points. NEXT now has a 20 SMA of 4267.34 with a 50 day MA at 5718.55. Market capitalisation is now £5,964.10m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4487 GBX.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services ticker lookup code: LON:NBI has gained 6.9% or 6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 93 while the low for the session was 89. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 8,847 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 14,445. A 52 week share price high is 185 amounting to 98 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 62.16 is a variance of 24.84 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 SMA at 79.41 and a 50 day moving average of 117.88. The market capitalisation is now £25.95m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:26:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 93 GBX.

