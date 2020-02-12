Market Risers: Kingfisher, Land Securities Group, Metal Tiger, NMC Health

Shares of Kingfisher ticker lookup code: LON:KGF has increased 2.82% or 6 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 218.6 meanwhile the session low reached 212.1. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,026,693 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 6,602,694. The 52 week high is 268.2 which is 55.7 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 185.9 a difference of some 26.6 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA of 211.81 and now the 50 day moving average now at 216.76. The current market capitalisation is £4,610.63m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:45:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 218.5 GBX.

The trading price for Land Securities Group found using EPIC: LON:LAND has gained 1.25% or 12.2 points during today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 984.8 and hitting a low of 969.2. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 472,708 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,887,764. The 52 week high for the share price is 1019.5 equating to 46.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 731.8 making a difference of 240.8 points. The current market capitalisation is £7,301.95m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:41:30 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 984.8 GBX.

The stock price for Metal Tiger with ticker code: LON:MTR has climbed 6.35% or 0.1 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1.68 meanwhile the session low reached 1.56. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,439,705 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 8,996,433. The 52 week high is 1.8 which is 0.24 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1.07 making a difference of 0.49 points. Metal Tiger now has a 20 SMA at 1.36 and also a 50 day moving average at 1.33. Market capitalisation is now £25.25m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:35:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.66 GBX.

The share price for NMC Health company symbol: LON:NMC has climbed 10.18% or 79.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 859.4 meanwhile the session low reached 768.4. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,115,220 with the average number of shares traded daily being 4,171,563. The 52 week high for the shares is 3059 which comes in at 2280.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 677.01 which is a difference of 101.19 points. NMC Health now has a 20 SMA of 1310.39 and now a 50 day moving average now at 1708.13. The market cap now stands at £1,790.26m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NMC Health being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:45:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 857.4 GBX.