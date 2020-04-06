Market Risers: Goldplat, ImmuPharma plc, International Consolidated Airlines Group, ITV

The stock price for Goldplat found using EPIC: LON:GDP has climbed 9.68% or 0.3 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 3.4 and hitting a low of 3.17. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 283,206 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,098,926. The stock 52 week high is 8 equating to 4.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2.08 which is a difference of 1.02 points. Goldplat now has a 20 moving average of 4 and a 50 day moving average of 5.21. The market capitalisation is now £5.69m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Goldplat being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10:10:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.4 GBX.

Stock in ImmuPharma with EPIC code: LON:IMM has gained 8.51% or 0.8 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during this period. The high for the period has reached 10.36 meanwhile the session low reached 9.52. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 139,752 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 576,773. The 52 week high for the share price is 32.2 around 22.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 6.91 a difference of some 2.49 points. ImmuPharma now has a 20 SMA of 10.46 and also a 50 day SMA of 13.08. The market capitalisation currently stands at £18.67m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ImmuPharma being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:25:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.2 GBX.

The trading price for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA with company EPIC: LON:IAG has risen 8.14% or 16.11 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during this period. The period high has peaked at 217.26 dipping to 205.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 6,705,097 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 22,287,170. The 52 week high is 684 about 486 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 192.8 a difference of some 5.19 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 20 SMA of 279.9 and now its 50 day MA at 461.79. This puts the market cap at £4,251.85m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 214.11 GBX.

The trading price for ITV with company EPIC: LON:ITV has moved up 8.38% or 4.56 points throughout the session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the session. The period high was 60.22 and a low of 55.96. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 13,961,041 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 32,080,530. The 52 week high for the share price is 165.9 some 111.48 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 50.06 which is a difference of 4.36 points. ITV now has a 20 SMA of 74.88 and also a 50 day SMA of 108.86. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2,374.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 58.98 GBX.

