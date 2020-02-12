Market Risers: Fresnillo, Glencore, Hargreaves Lansdown, Ilika

The share price for Fresnillo ticker lookup code: LON:FRES has risen 1.38% or 9 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 662.6 and hitting a low of 652.84. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 171,148 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,544,981. A 52 week high for the stock is 1028 equating to 374.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 536.8 which is a variance of 116.8 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 648.71 and now its 50 day moving average at 628.67. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,882.66m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:38:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 662.6 GBX.

Stock in Glencore with ticker code: LON:GLEN has risen 2.64% or 6.15 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 239.8 while the low for the session was 233.85. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 8,440,185 while the average shares exchanged is 30,054,183. The 52 week high price for the shares is 357.12 some 123.77 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 212.1 making a difference of 21.25 points. Glencore has a 20 SMA of 235.71 and the 50 day SMA of 236.22. The current market capitalisation is £31,911.73m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:41:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 239.5 GBX.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown found using EPIC: LON:HL has moved up 1.31% or 21.5 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1662 dropping as low as 1623. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 246,575 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,214,757. A 52 week share price high is 2447.33 some 808.33 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1590 a difference of some 49 points. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 20 SMA of 1806.17 with a 50 day SMA of 1891.06. This puts the market cap at £7,876.06m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:41:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1660.5 GBX.

The trading price for Ilika with ticker code: LON:IKA has gained 5.44% or 2.15 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 41.98 and a low of 40. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 74,874 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 323,493. A 52 week share price high is 52 equating to 12.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 19 which is a variance of 20.5 points. Ilika now has a 20 SMA of 44.61 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 36.71. The market cap now stands at £41.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:57:14 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 41.65 GBX.