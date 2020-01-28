Market Risers: Experian, Frenkel Topping Group, Georgian Mining Corp

The stock price for Experian with company EPIC: LON:EXPN has moved up 1.29% or 34 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 2702 and hitting a low of 2655.62. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 532,335 with the daily average number around 1,862,325. A 52 week high for the stock is 2720 equating to 76 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1868 is a variance of 776 points. Experian now has a 20 moving average of 2613.91 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 2564.51. The current market capitalisation is £24,331.83m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Experian being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:19:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2678 GBX.

The stock price for Frenkel Topping Group with ticker code: LON:FEN has gained 8.24% or 3.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 57 while the low for the session was 43. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 357,141 with the daily average at 43,115. The 52 week high price for the shares is 57 amounting to 14.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 25.08 a difference of some 17.42 points. Frenkel Topping Group now has a 20 SMA at 38.25 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 36.56. The current market cap is £34.75m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:13:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 46 GBX.

Shares in Georgian Mining Corp ticker code: LON:GEO has gained 21.09% or 0.17 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1 dropping as low as 0.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 5,136,889 with the daily average number around 179,485. The 52 week high price for the shares is 6.2 equating to 5.37 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.8 a difference of some 0.029 points. Georgian Mining Corp has a 20 day moving average of 1.22 and now its 50 day moving average of 1.44. The market capitalisation currently stands at £1.34m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Georgian Mining Corp being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:07:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1 GBX.