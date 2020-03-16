Market Risers: EVRAZ, Imperial Brands, Reckitt Benckiser Group

Stock in EVRAZ found using EPIC: LON:EVR has increased 6.16% or 14.1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has already touched 243.96 and a low of 214.1. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,267,391 with the average number of shares traded daily being 5,168,214. The 52 week high for the shares is 710.2 around 481.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 202 which is a difference of 26.8 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 simple moving average of 332.06 and the 50 day moving average of 371.77. This puts the market cap at £3,522.33m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 242.9 GBX.

Shares in Imperial Brands ticker lookup code: LON:IMB has gained 1.54% or 21.2 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 1477.4 and a low of 1320. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,610,864 with the daily average traded share volume around 4,070,056. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2673 equating to 1294.4 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1290.8 which is a variance of 87.8 points. Imperial Brands has a 20 SMA of 1677.09 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 1844.68. This puts the market capitalisation now at £13,240.57m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Imperial Brands being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1399.8 GBX.

The share price for Reckitt Benckiser Group with ticker code: LON:RB has gained 1.04% or 56 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 5559 meanwhile the session low reached 5255. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 950,990 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,105,364. The 52 week high for the shares is 6744 which is 1370 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 5130 is a variance of 244 points. The market cap now stands at £38,539.53m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reckitt Benckiser Group being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5430 GBX.

