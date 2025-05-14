Follow us on:

Imperial Brands Plc moves to equal quarterly dividends with 4.5% rise

In October 2024, Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a change to the future dividend payment profile to four equal quarterly dividend payments for FY25 onwards. This smoothing of the dividend payment profile will result in more consistent cash returns to shareholders throughout the year, compared to the current 30:70 split. This is enabled by the strong visibility of cash flows from our portfolio following the successful execution of our strategy. The change will also help to reduce our leverage variance within the year, particularly around the half year, which is partly a result of the current dividend phasing.

The Board of Imperial Brands PLC has approved an interim dividend of 80.16 pence (HY24: 44.90 pence) per share. Taken as two of the quarterly equal dividend payments for FY25, this represents an increase of 4.5% over the prior year and is in line with the Group’s progressive dividend policy. The interim dividend will be paid in two instalments of 40.08 pence (HY24: 22.45 pence) per share with the first payment being paid on 30 June 2025 to shareholders registered on 23 May 2025. The second interim dividend payment will be paid on 30 September 2025 to shareholders registered on 22 August 2025.

The Group has paid two dividends in this financial year, the first being 54.26 pence per share in December 2024 and the second being 54.26 pence per share in March 2025.

