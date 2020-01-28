Market Risers: Avacta Group, Direct Line Insurance Group, EVRAZ

The trading price for Avacta Group ticker code: LON:AVCT has gained 11.6% or 2.35 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 23.93 and a low of 21.3. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 2,265,121 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 768,897. The 52 week high is 49.8 some 29.55 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 15 a difference of some 5.25 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 18.71 and now the 50 day moving average of 17.82. The current market capitalisation is £39.76m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:13:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.6 GBX.

Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group found using EPIC: LON:DLG has moved up 1.47% or 4.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The periods high has already touched 338.3 and a low of 332.8. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 644,098 with the daily average traded share volume around 5,133,079. The 52 week high price for the shares is 367 around 33.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 266.7 a difference of some 66.7 points. Direct Line Insurance Group now has a 20 moving average of 328.27 and now its 50 day moving average at 316.38. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,651.62m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Direct Line Insurance Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:19:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 338.3 GBX.

The stock price for EVRAZ with EPIC code: LON:EVR has risen 1.44% or 5.2 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 368.9 and hitting a low of 353.3. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 750,263 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,857,577. The 52 week high price for the shares is 710.2 amounting to 348.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 339.19 a difference of some 22.51 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA at 404.38 and now its 50 day SMA of 390.27. The market capitalisation is now £5,327.05m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:16:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 366.9 GBX.