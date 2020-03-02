Market Risers: Anglo Pacific Group, Avacta Group, Bushveld Minerals Limited

Shares in Anglo Pacific Group with EPIC code: LON:APF has risen 5.02% or 6.5 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 139 and a low of 129.3. The total volume traded so far comes to 207,610 with the daily average number around 461,772. The 52 week high for the shares is 229 equating to 99.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 127.16 is a variance of 2.34 points. Anglo Pacific Group has a 20 day moving average of 158.14 and also a 50 day moving average at 173.51. This puts the market cap at £245.89m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo Pacific Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:48:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 136 GBX.

Stock in Avacta Group with company EPIC: LON:AVCT has moved up 4.79% or 1.09 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 25.5 while the low for the session was 23.05. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 882,211 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,984,886. A 52 week share price high is 41.5 about 18.75 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 15 making a difference of 7.75 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 28.12 and a 50 day SMA of 23.16. Market capitalisation is now £41.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:42:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 23.84 GBX.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited ticker code: LON:BMN has climbed 5.28% or 0.95 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 19.2 dipping to 17.5. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,854,853 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,682,070. The 52 week high is 41 around 23 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 17 a difference of some 1 points. Bushveld Minerals Limited now has a 20 simple moving average of 21.19 and the 50 day MA at 21. The current market cap is £218.49m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bushveld Minerals Limited being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:51:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 18.95 GBX.

