Market Risers: Allergy Therapeutics, Applied Graphene Materials, BAE Systems, Carnival

The share price for Allergy Therapeutics found using EPIC: LON:AGY has increased 5% or 0.65 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the session. The period high was 13.65 dropping as low as 12.8. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 57,930 with the daily average number around 425,857. The stock 52 week high is 15.75 around 2.75 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 7 making a difference of 6 points. Allergy Therapeutics has a 20 day moving average of 11.02 and now the 50 day moving average now of 10.24. This puts the market cap at £86.80m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Allergy Therapeutics being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:29:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 13.65 GBX.

The stock price for Applied Graphene Materials EPIC code: LON:AGM has stepped up 5.26% or 0.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 10 and hitting a low of 9.02. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 72,295 with the daily average at 149,060. The 52 week high is 35 which comes in at 25.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 7 a difference of some 2.5 points. Applied Graphene Materials has a 20 day moving average of 9.96 and now the 50 day MA at 11.86. The current market capitalisation is £4.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:42:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10 GBX.

Shares in BAE Systems with company EPIC: LON:BA has climbed 4.33% or 22.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. Range high for the period has seen 535.6 dipping to 513.6. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,908,914 with the average number of shares traded daily being 11,390,522. The 52 week high price for the shares is 672.8 equating to 160.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 428.6 a difference of some 84 points. BAE Systems has a 20 day moving average of 530.82 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 556.48. Market capitalisation for the company is £17,162.26m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BAE Systems being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:18:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 534.8 GBX.

The trading price for Carnival with ticker code: LON:CCL has increased 10.69% or 106.49 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident throughout the session. The period high was 1110 while the low for the session was 1013. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,092,084 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,141,807. The 52 week high is 4175 some 3178.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 581 a difference of some 415.4 points. Carnival now has a 20 moving average of 898.59 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 1502.31. The market cap now stands at £9,193.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:18:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1102.9 GBX.

