Market Fallers: Rolls-Royce Holding, Royal Mail, Standard Life Aberdeen, Whitbread

Shares in Rolls-Royce Holding ticker lookup code: LON:RR has decreased -10.32% or -55.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 495.4 and a low of 451.6. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 3,750,719 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 9,899,355. The 52 week high for the shares is 945.6 which is 408 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 451.6 which is a variance of 86 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 moving average of 640.39 and now its 50 day MA at 665.24. The market cap now stands at £9,309.33m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 482.1 GBX.

Stock in Royal Mail ticker code: LON:RMG has stepped down -7.62% or -11.65 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 150.85 and hitting a low of 137.45. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,299,657 with the daily average at 7,452,466. The 52 week high is 271.56 amounting to 118.61 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 137.45 a difference of some 15.5 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 SMA of 172.92 and the 50 day moving average at 194.63. Market capitalisation is now £1,413.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 141.3 GBX.

The trading price for Standard Life Aberdeen EPIC code: LON:SLA has moved down -7.61% or -18.6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 226.9 and hitting a low of 214.9. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 4,852,546 with the daily average number around 8,921,632. The 52 week high is 338.25 around 93.75 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 208.85 which is a difference of 35.65 points. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 20 SMA of 299.58 and the 50 day moving average at 310.61. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,235.29m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 225.9 GBX.

Stock in Whitbread EPIC code: LON:WTB has slid -12.16% or -372 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The period high was 2911 and hitting a low of 2677. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 330,633 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,178,195. The 52 week high price for the shares is 5194 about 2135 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2677 which is a variance of 382 points. Whitbread now has a 20 SMA of 4220.45 with a 50 day moving average now of 4472.55. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,615.28m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:27 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2687 GBX.

