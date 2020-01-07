Market Fallers: Rentokil Initial, Rolls-Royce Holding, Standard Life Aberdeen

The trading price for Rentokil Initial EPIC code: LON:RTO has declined -2.63% or -11.9 points during today’s session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 448.05 while the low for the session was 433.7. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,328,183 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,875,625. A 52 week share price high is 470.7 about 18.2 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 327.9 a difference of some 124.6 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 SMA at 453.16 with a 50 day moving average at 449.49. Market capitalisation is now £8,148.16m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:22:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 440.6 GBX.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding with company EPIC: LON:RR has declined -1.39% or -9.44 points throughout the session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has already touched 682.64 dropping as low as 663.4. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,210,481 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,091,893. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1003.5 about 326.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 663.4 which is a variance of 13.6 points. Rolls-Royce Holding has a 20 day moving average of 702.88 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 724.46. The market capitalisation is now £12,890.50m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:51 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 667.56 GBX.

Shares in Standard Life Aberdeen ticker code: LON:SLA has slid -2.98% or -9.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 320 and hitting a low of 310.9. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 3,962,456 with the average number of shares traded daily being 7,302,387. The 52 week high price for the shares is 338.25 some 12.95 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 208.85 making a difference of 116.45 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 moving average of 328.27 and also a 50 day moving average now at 319.15. This puts the market cap at £7,381.01m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:19:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 315.6 GBX.