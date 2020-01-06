Market Fallers: Prudential, Standard Chartered, Standard Life Aberdeen, WM Morrison Supermarkets

The stock price for Prudential ticker lookup code: LON:PRU has declined -2.14% or -31 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 1438.5 and a low of 1404. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,547,695 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,569,390. The 52 week high for the share price is 1795 some 345.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1266.25 which is a variance of 183.25 points. Prudential has a 20 SMA of 1424.94 with a 50 day moving average at 1383.56. Market capitalisation is now £36,894.21m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1418.5 GBX.

Stock in Standard Chartered with ticker code: LON:STAN has moved down -2.44% or -17.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers did not seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 712.4 while the low for the session was 698.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,370,390 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 6,108,212. A 52 week high for the stock is 742.6 equating to 21.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 573.8 which is a difference of 147 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 SMA of 720.36 and now the 50 day moving average at 711.87. Market capitalisation for the company is £22,482.15m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 703.2 GBX.

The trading price for Standard Life Aberdeen found using EPIC: LON:SLA has slid -2.09% or -6.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors were not positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 329.5 dipping to 322.3. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,390,675 with the daily average number around 7,479,031. The 52 week high for the shares is 338.25 which is 8.05 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 208.85 which is a variance of 121.35 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 SMA of 327.3 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 318.6. The market capitalisation currently stands at £7,560.06m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 323.3 GBX.

The share price for WM Morrison Supermarkets ticker code: LON:MRW has moved down -3.52% or -7 points throughout the session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 194.55 meanwhile the session low reached 191.45. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 5,707,257 while the average shares exchanged is 9,500,486. The 52 week high for the shares is 246.45 about 47.35 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 176.9 which is a difference of 22.2 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets now has a 20 moving average of 202.31 and the 50 day moving average now of 201.07. The current market cap is £4,618.98m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 192.1 GBX.