Market Fallers: Kingfisher, Legal & General Group, Marks and Spencer Group, Prudential

The stock price for Kingfisher company symbol: LON:KGF has stepped down -8.55% or -13.6 points during today’s session so far. Traders were not positive throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 151.1 and hitting a low of 144.2. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 3,011,273 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 10,286,264. A 52 week high for the stock is 268.2 some 109.05 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 144.2 which is a variance of 14.95 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 simple moving average of 201.08 and a 50 day moving average now of 209.61. Market capitalisation is now £3,073.40m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:14 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 145.55 GBX.

The share price for Legal & General Group with company EPIC: LON:LGEN has stepped down -7.94% or -17.51 points throughout the session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has already touched 209.3 while the low for the session was 200.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 15,246,959 while the average shares exchanged is 20,009,461. The 52 week high price for the shares is 324.7 around 104.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 200.4 making a difference of 20.1 points. Legal & General Group has a 20 SMA of 284.68 and now the 50 day SMA of 299.68. This puts the market capitalisation now at £12,098.11m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 202.99 GBX.

Stock in Marks and Spencer Group with EPIC code: LON:MKS has declined -7.75% or -10 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has reached 125.05 and hitting a low of 117.3. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,701,187 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 10,132,859. A 52 week high for the stock is 278.03 around 149.08 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 117.3 a difference of some 11.65 points. Marks and Spencer Group has a 20 day moving average of 171.36 and now the 50 day moving average now of 184.42. The market capitalisation is now £2,318.08m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 118.95 GBX.

The share price for Prudential company symbol: LON:PRU has dropped -11.19% or -118.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 1003 dropping as low as 942.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 3,663,109 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 8,522,927. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1795 some 733 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 942.8 which is a difference of 119.2 points. Prudential has a 20 SMA of 1372.88 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 1411.51. The current market cap is £24,531.06m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 943.2 GBX.

