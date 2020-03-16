Market Fallers: ITV, Kingfisher, Legal & General Group, Marks and Spencer Group

The share price for ITV with ticker code: LON:ITV has stepped down -12.48% or -10.54 points throughout the session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 82.2 and hitting a low of 73. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 8,173,762 while the average shares exchanged is 19,311,499. The 52 week high is 165.9 which is 81.42 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 73 which is a variance of 11.48 points. ITV now has a 20 moving average of 117.28 and a 50 day moving average at 132.76. The current market cap is £2,976.46m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:37:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 73.94 GBX.

Shares of Kingfisher with company EPIC: LON:KGF has moved down -20.04% or -27.35 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 124.2 and a low of 105.25. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 4,752,226 while the average shares exchanged is 11,255,434. The 52 week high for the share price is 268.2 amounting to 131.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 105.25 which is a variance of 31.25 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA at 194.26 and now its 50 day moving average now at 206.78. The current market capitalisation is £2,303.20m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:36:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 109.15 GBX.

The trading price for Legal & General Group found using EPIC: LON:LGEN has moved down -12.31% or -23.75 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side during the session. The periods high figure was 182.35 and hitting a low of 165.04. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 13,948,011 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 22,442,883. A 52 week share price high is 324.7 equating to 131.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 165.04 a difference of some 27.96 points. Legal & General Group has a 20 day moving average of 273.71 and now its 50 day MA at 295.54. The market capitalisation currently stands at £10,099.66m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:37:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 169.25 GBX.

The share price for Marks and Spencer Group with company EPIC: LON:MKS has dropped -18.06% or -17.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. The periods high figure was 94.78 while the low for the session was 73.9. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 8,493,813 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 11,005,233. The 52 week high is 278.03 equating to 180.59 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 73.9 which is a variance of 23.54 points. Marks and Spencer Group has a 20 day moving average of 164.5 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 180.53. The market capitalisation currently stands at £1,556.93m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:37:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 79.84 GBX.

