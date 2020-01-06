Market Fallers: Hargreaves Lansdown, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Johnson Matthey, NMC Health

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown ticker code: LON:HL has declined -2.32% or -45 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1915 and a low of 1881.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 194,830 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 892,050. The 52 week high for the shares is 2447.33 around 509.83 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1622 which is a difference of 315.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown now has a 20 SMA of 1996.63 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 1879.56. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8,976.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1892.5 GBX.

The trading price for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA with EPIC code: LON:IAG has stepped down -3.84% or -24 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 620.3 dipping to 598.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 3,152,028 with the daily average at 11,594,878. A 52 week share price high is 667.8 which is 42.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 411.5 a difference of some 213.9 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA now has a 20 SMA of 614.63 and the 50 day MA at 574.64. The current market cap is £11,933.76m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 601.4 GBX.

The share price for Johnson Matthey ticker code: LON:JMAT has decreased -2.24% or -67 points throughout the session so far. Sellers were not positive during this period. The periods high figure was 2981 and hitting a low of 2900.4. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 213,533 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 765,767. The 52 week high is 3475 some 484 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2654 is a variance of 337 points. Johnson Matthey now has a 20 SMA at 2996.51 and also a 50 day MA at 3064.95. Market capitalisation for the company is £5,658.92m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2924 GBX.

The stock price for NMC Health EPIC code: LON:NMC has stepped down -3.54% or -62 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period so far is 1759 meanwhile the session low reached 1616.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 425,234 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,735,306. The 52 week high for the share price is 3059 which comes in at 1309 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1192 a difference of some 558 points. NMC Health now has a 20 SMA of 2118.58 and now the 50 day MA at 2345.12. Market capitalisation for the company is £3,525.01m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NMC Health being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:12:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1688 GBX.