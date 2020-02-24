Market Fallers: Glencore, Intercontinental Hotels Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Johnson Matthey

The stock price for Glencore found using EPIC: LON:GLEN has slid -5.19% or -11.65 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors were not positive during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 217.6 and hitting a low of 211.05. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 20,435,049 with the daily average traded share volume around 33,035,509. A 52 week high for the stock is 357.12 which is 132.77 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 211.05 making a difference of 13.3 points. Glencore has a 20 SMA of 233.71 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 237.58. The current market capitalisation is £28,340.81m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 212.7 GBX.

The trading price for Intercontinental Hotels Group with ticker code: LON:IHG has moved down -5.75% or -289 points during today’s session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 4894.6 while the low for the session was 4695.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 311,665 with the average number of shares traded daily being 587,096. The 52 week high for the shares is 5770 around 748 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4483 a difference of some 539 points. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock now has a 20 simple moving average of 4882.58 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 5026.63. The current market cap is £8,615.64m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4733 GBX.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA ticker lookup code: LON:IAG has decreased -8.53% or -53.14 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 586.4 dropping as low as 567.8. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 9,028,882 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 9,275,194. A 52 week share price high is 684 around 61 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 411.5 is a variance of 211.5 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA now has a 20 moving average of 619.34 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 631.49. The current market capitalisation is £11,311.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 569.86 GBX.

Stock in Johnson Matthey ticker lookup code: LON:JMAT has decreased -4.29% or -116.32 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high figure was 2633 while the low for the session was 2566.99. The total volume traded so far comes to 232,187 with the average number of shares traded daily being 749,236. A 52 week share price high is 3475 which is 766 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2566.99 which is a difference of 142.01 points. Johnson Matthey now has a 20 simple moving average of 2717.86 and a 50 day SMA of 2865.55. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,017.70m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:18:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2592.68 GBX.

