Glencore Plc appoints María Margarita Zuleta as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Glencore plc

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has announced the appointment of María Margarita Zuleta as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Since April 2019 María Margarita Zuleta has been Dean of the School of Government of Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia. Having obtained her law degree in 1991, Ms Zuleta began her career as a Colombian lawyer in private practice, becoming a partner of Brigard & Urrutia in Bogotá. In 2002 she was appointed as Deputy Minister of Justice in Colombia and in 2004 Director of the Presidential Program against Corruption. Between 2005-2012 she was General Counsel of Prodeco during its ownership by Glencore and Xstrata. In 2012, Ms Zuleta was appointed as the Director General of the National Public Procurement Agency of Colombia. Since 2017, she has been a professor at the School of Government at the Universidad de los Andes.

Ms Zuleta has served on the boards of several Colombian companies since 2005 and currently serves on the boards of Corficolombiana (listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange), Proindesa, and Aval Valor Compartido AVC.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi, Glencore Chairman, stated:

“The Directors are very pleased to welcome María Margarita Zuleta to the Board. We believe that her broad legal, compliance and public service experience will bring additional balance to the Board. We also believe that it is helpful to have a Director join us from South America given our asset and projects base there. We look forward to benefiting from her skills and experience.”

