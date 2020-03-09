Market Fallers: Coca Cola HBC AG, EVRAZ, Glencore, Hargreaves Lansdown

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG ticker code: LON:CCH has moved down -7.89% or -195 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors aired on the negative side during this period. The periods high has reached 2356 dipping to 2265. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 433,547 with the daily average at 931,708. The 52 week high price for the shares is 3094.45 some 622.45 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2265 which is a variance of 207 points. Coca Cola HBC AG now has a 20 moving average of 2749.08 and also a 50 day moving average now at 2745.95. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8,282.66m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2277 GBX.

The trading price for EVRAZ with company EPIC: LON:EVR has slid -11.63% or -31.3 points during today’s session so far. Investors did not seem confident during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 242.6 dipping to 225.5. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,197,098 with the daily average at 4,397,438. The stock 52 week high is 710.2 which comes in at 441.1 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 225.5 making a difference of 43.6 points. The market cap now stands at £3,455.54m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 237.8 GBX.

Shares in Glencore with ticker code: LON:GLEN has stepped down -10.35% or -18.01 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders aired on the negative side throughout the session. The period high was 162.1 while the low for the session was 142. The total volume traded so far comes to 33,084,388 while the average shares exchanged is 40,978,382. A 52 week high for the stock is 357.12 amounting to 183.06 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 142 which is a difference of 32.06 points. Market capitalisation for the company is £20,783.26m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 156.05 GBX.

The share price for Hargreaves Lansdown ticker code: LON:HL has stepped down -10.09% or -145 points during today’s session so far. Investors aired on the negative side during this period. Range high for the period so far is 1394 while the low for the session was 1274.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,151,510 while the average shares exchanged is 4,045,339. The 52 week high for the shares is 2447.33 which is 1009.83 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1274.5 a difference of some 163 points. Hargreaves Lansdown now has a 20 SMA at 1642.69 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 1773.81. The market capitalisation is now £6,132.94m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1292.5 GBX.

